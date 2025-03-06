A memorial plaque for Prince Philip will be displayed in a council chamber.

Former town councillor John Dawson has paid for the tribute which will be on show at Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill.

An unveiling ceremony will be organised by the council.

Stamford Town Hall

At a meeting last week mayor Kelham Cooke told fellow councillors he would like to raise money for a similar memorial to Queen Elizabeth II before his term of office ends.

Prince Philip, also known as The Duke of Edinburgh, died at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2021 aged 99. He had been married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years.

She died on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle aged 96.