Stamford Town Council to spend £170 on professional photos for its website

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 09:00, 03 July 2025

A council will spend £170 to obtain new professional photos for its website.

The Stamford Town Council website has been recently updated to make it more user-friendly for people wanting to access information about its services.

Councillors have agreed to hire a photographer to take new group photos and head shots of themselves and paid staff.

The website has been updated.
The quote was chosen out of three options ranging from £100 to £400.

