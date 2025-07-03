Stamford Town Council to spend £170 on professional photos for its website
A council will spend £170 to obtain new professional photos for its website.
The Stamford Town Council website has been recently updated to make it more user-friendly for people wanting to access information about its services.
Councillors have agreed to hire a photographer to take new group photos and head shots of themselves and paid staff.
The quote was chosen out of three options ranging from £100 to £400.