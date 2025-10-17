Officers have recommended that proposals to turn farmland into a cemetery should be turned down.

Peterborough City Council’s planning committee is set to meet on Tuesday (October 21) to vote on Sageer Mohammed’s application to create a cemetery for Muslims on a 21-acre site off Old Peterborough Road, near Sutton.

An artist's impression of the proposed cemetery

It proposes to develop the site in three phases, with 1,620 potential burial spaces in the first stage, eventually rising to 8,200, with the current site at Eastfield Cemetery “approaching full burial capacity”.

The proposals attracted hundreds of public comments from both supporters and objectors, with parish councils representing Sutton and nearby Castor and Ailsworth all objecting.

A 49-page report by planning officers has recommended refusal, saying that “catering for a demand of over 300 years” was “disproportionately large”.

The proposed site is marked in red

It also says the development would be “out of character with the rural and agricultural views” and the plans are “inadequately addressed by landscaping”.

However, it did also conclude that a smaller burial ground for current and foreseeable need “could be acceptable in principle”.

Agents for the plans, The CDS Group, responded to the report by disputing the 300-year figure.

It argued that 26,315 burial plots would be needed over the next 80 years, referring to the Muslim population of Peterborough figure reported in 2021.

“If this application is refused, approximately 23,500 Muslims in Peterborough will not have access to a local burial plot,” it said.