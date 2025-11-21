Councillors were forced to re-debate motions regarding asylum seekers and shared homes following a 'procedural error'.

Members of South Kesteven District Council decided to throw out the motions, arguing they were already due to be considered at a joint planning and housing committee meeting at a later date.

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock

The motions were previously rejected by councillors at an extraordinary meeting on October 13, which referred them back to the ‘relevant committees’.

Council chief executive Karen Bradford told members at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, November 20, that the motions which were previously discussed would have to be debated again.

“Before I start today, I would just like to start by apologising to the council for the procedural error that happened when considering this motion," she said.

Coun Sue Woolley. Photo LDRS

“External legal advice has been sought to clarify motions must be tabled to become actual motions.

“This is through the moving of the motion and the seconding of the motion.

"Therefore, we are required to rectify this situation and we’re doing this by having an extraordinary council meeting to rectify the procedural error and through consideration of today’s agenda.”

Coun Gareth Knight. Photo: LDRS

Coun Sue Woolley (Conservative), who represents the Morton ward, put forward her motion which called for more regulation of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) with three to four tenants.

Coun Woolley said: “At the moment, you will know houses with multiple occupations go through a process. There’s a bit of a gap.

“Now it’s not through anyone’s fault at all, but houses of multiple occupation of less than six, are allowed to be converted through permitted development rights, without having to go through the procedure that larger ones have to go through.

“All I am asking colleagues to agree on is, let’s have the same for the smaller ones as we have for the larger ones.”

Coun Charmaine Morgan (independent), who represents the Grantham St Vincents ward, said that the motion was already being considered and that the debate was not needed.

She added: “Full council, as has been said, is not the right forum in which to access this.

“The proposal has already been made to bring this proposal to a joint meeting of the planning committee and relevant OSCs (Overview and Scrutiny Committees). They are cross-party, already by their nature.

“The proposal before us, the amendment, actually adds an unnecessary step to the proposal that we were already working on.”

Coun Gareth Knight (Conservative), who represents the Grantham Barrowby Gate ward, also put forward a motion to address concerns about asylum seekers in South Kesteven.

Coun Knight outlined the 'ongoing public concern' that asylum seekers could be housed in privately-rented accommodation in the district.

The concerns are based on what might happen and not anything which has been proposed.

Coun Knight told councillors that the Government’s plans to abolish ‘no fault’ eviction notices by May 2026 creates a risk that some landlords will try to quickly ‘cash in’ on this ahead of the deadline.

He added: “Section 21, exacerbated by the forthcoming deadline, is destroying the lives of so many of our residents.

“What many in this chamber are going to have a hard time coming to terms with is why are so many landlords cashing in?"

Likening the proposals to the London 2012 Olympic Games, by suggesting the tax payers will be left picking up the bill for an expensive project, Coun Knight added: “Today the cashcow of Olympics that has caused so many problems for me, has been replaced by a cashcow of Government contracts.

“Landlords are being lured by above market rent from companies, guaranteeing for five years, that can easily outbid individuals.

“One look at social media will tell you that there’s quite a rational fear out there that people are being evicted to compensate for Government failures in other areas.”

But Coun Lee Steptoe (Labour), who represents the Grantham Earlesfield ward, criticised the motion and said the Conservative party had failed to solve the lack of affordable housing when it was in government.

He added: “Creating a housing crisis. Both of those acts went a long way to creating the housing crisis that anybody below medium income faces today.

“So, I find the brass neck of the Tory party, posing as the defender of renters rights absolutely astounding.”