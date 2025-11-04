Plans to extend a 30 mph speed limit in Stamford have been recommended for approval.

The proposal would see the existing 30mph speed limit extended further north on Little Casterton Road, before the junction with Fitzwilliam Road, in response to concerns about the high speeds of traffic approaching the junction, making it dangerous for exiting traffic.

Little Casterton Road, Stamford. Photo Google Maps

Members of the county council’s planning and regulation committee recommended to the executive member for highways and transport that the plan should be approved at a meeting on Monday, November 3.

Some residents have requested that this speed limit is extended further north to encourage traffic to slow down before the junction.

However, one objection had been made by a resident, saying that the extension wasn’t necessary because there had been no reported injuries at the junction with Fitzwilliam Road in the last five years.

A map of the proposal. Photo Lincolnshire County Council

But the county council overruled this objection and said the speed limit extension will improve road safety for people in this part of Stamford.

Coun Charlotte Vernon (Conservative), who represents the Colsterworth Rural division, said she supported the proposed extension and said she knew it well as she travelled along the route regularly.

She was also pleased that Rutland County Council had been consulted.

Coun Paul Wimhurst (Reform UK), who represents the Gainsborough Rural South division, said he also agreed with the plans.

Coun Wimhurst added: “As a matter of safety, extending that limit up to the development is needed. I think it should have probably been done when the development was built.”

Coun Thomas Sneath (Reform UK), who represents the Holbeach division and was chairing the meeting, added: “I think it would be sensible that motorists have got a distance at 30 before they enter the junction.”

The proposed speed limit extension has been recommended for approval and the executive councillor for highways and transport will make the final decision at a later date.

The plans were initially put forward in March, before Reform UK gained a majority at the county council elections.