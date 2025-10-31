A proposal to extend a 30mph speed limit to improve road safety will be discussed by councillors.

The plan seeks for the 30mph speed limit to be extended further north on Little Casterton Road, Stamford, before the junction with Fitzwilliam Road, in response to concerns about the high speeds of traffic approaching the junction, making it dangerous for exiting traffic.

Little Casterton Road, Stamford. Photo Google Maps

Members of the planning regulation committee at Lincolnshire County Council will discuss the plans at a meeting on Monday (November 3).

Councillors will decide whether to recommend to the executive member for highways and transport that the proposal should be approved, modified or withdrawn.

Currently, there is already a 30mph speed limit on Little Casterton Road, starting at its junction with Fitzwilliam Road.

A map of the proposal. Photo Lincolnshire County Council

But some residents have requested that this speed limit is extended further north to encourage traffic to slow down before the junction.

A Lincolnshire County Council report said there has been one objection to the proposal.

The report added: “The objector is familiar with the road and believes that the current extent of the 30mph limit is safe and suitable for this section of Little Casterton Road and the environment through which it passes and that the approaching limit should remain at 60mph.

“As no reported injury accidents have occurred at the junction with Fitzwilliam Road over the last five years, they state that this demonstrates the adequacy of the existing speed limit arrangements and therefore the process by which it will be changed is a waste of officer time and money.

“These concerns are noted. However, the criteria set out in the speed limit policy are met at this location for the 30mph limit to be extended and it is anticipated that the reduction in speed limit in advance of the junction will improve highway safety for all highway users in this area.”