Heritage and refurbishment projects are set to cost town residents an extra 57 pence per week.

Residents of Band D properties in Stamford will be charged £107.21 by Stamford Town Council during the next financial year – the equivalent of £2.06 per week.

The increase from £77.67 last year is a result of the council taking on new assets including the public toilets in Red Lion Square, St Peter’s Bastion and the sports fields in Empingham Road and Uffington Road. They were previously managed and funded by South Kesteven District Council.

The toilets in Red Lion Square

The additional taxpayer money will also fund repairs to the town hall and cemetery chapel, and ongoing work to reopen a museum in Stamford.

During a discussion about the budget at December’s town council meeting, councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing called for the museum project to be scrapped because of concerns about the cost. He claimed members of the public had told him they don’t miss having a museum in the town.

Members of the museum committee insisted there is still an appetite for such a facility. Amanda Wheeler said: “Last summer hundreds of people came to a consultation and said they want to see a museum back in Stamford. We have gone ahead knowing we have the support of Stamford.”

St Peter’s Bastion in West Street, Stamford

The proposed council tax increase will result in an overall town council budget of £825,631 for 2024/25.

South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council will finalise their budgets and council tax bills in the coming weeks.

