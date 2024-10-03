A country house hotel has gained a new Michelin Guide recognition.

Hambleton Hall in Rutland is no stranger to the prestigious guide, with its restaurant included on the list for the past 42 years.

Now, a new feather has been added to its cap after being awarded a Michelin Guide Two Key distinction, an accolade which recognises outstanding hotels.

Hambleton Hall

Chris Hurst, general manager at Hambleton Hall, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been awarded the Two Key distinction.

“Next year is the hotel’s 45th anniversary and its success is definitely down to the team and the owners.

“We also have fantastic, loyal repeat guests who continue to support us.”

The gardens at Hambleton Hall

Hotel experts judge the venues on five categories: architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price; and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.

Judges noted that while there are more modern country house hotels than Hambleton Hall, its devotion to tradition is remarkable.

They added: “What stops it feeling old-fashioned is that it’s not a strict preservation but a regularly updated take on a classic style — its 18 bedrooms are true to the era of the house’s foundation, even while their comforts have been brought up to date.”

Owner Tim Hart takes the bread out of the oven

Hambleton Hall was built in 1881 as a hunting box by Walter Marshall and was bought by Tim Hart and his wife Stefa in 1979.

It opened as a hotel and restaurant in July 1980 and is also connected to the award-winning Hambleton Bakery, which Tim co-owns with Julian Carter.

The entrance hall of Hambleton Hall

