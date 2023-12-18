A couple is embarking on a new adventure with the opening of a village café.

Hayden Freeman and Bethany Jackson will serve their first customers at Thirteen Wansford today (Monday, December 18).

The couple has a background in hospitality and most recently ran Fine Foods Group in St Mary’s Street, Stamford.

Although they wanted to focus on their family ‘it was always the plan’ to open another business.

Hayden said: “The building is really nice and it is in a great location close to both Stamford and Peterborough.

“It’s a bit more of a destination.”

The building in London Road was home to Wansford Country Lounge, which has now reopened in the former Fine Foods Group building under the name the Stamford Country Lounge, although Hayden says the ‘swap’ was coincidental.

Hayden says people are ‘excited’ about the opening, and expects customers to travel from the surrounding villages for a hot drink or meal.

Thirteen Wansford will serve breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea as well as offering private hire in the evenings.

Hayde and Bethany share a two-year-old son Noah with another baby on the way, due in May next year.

As well as being street number 13, the business gets its name as both Bethany and Noah are born on the 13th day of the month. Despite the superstition around the number, the couple hope luck will be their side.

Hayden is also part of a family project with his dad Allen and brother Bradley to create a holiday let site called Watermill Retreat on land near South Luffenham.