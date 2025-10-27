A new fitness and wellbeing centre offering classes without memberships is opening on Monday (November 3).

The Dutch Barn, between Stamford and Belmesthorpe, has a varied timetable of classes with experienced instructors, including yoga and Pilates, body toning, interval training and a variety of workouts set to music.

There will also be skincare treatments, massage and therapies available.

Simon and Georgiana Banks at The Dutch Barn near Stamford. Photo: Rutland Creative

Founders of the new centre are Georgiana and Simon Banks, whose aim is to create “a space that truly welcomes everyone”.

They are keen for it to be somewhere people feel no pressure and can use the facilities, try out a class, or have a treatment without having to pay to be a member.

Georgiana, 40, said: “We’re providing something for all people, not just the super-fit or the young and trendy - although they are welcome too. There are classes to suit everyone and our instructors have the experience to tailor sessions so that people of different fitness levels can get the most out of them.

“We felt there was a gap in the market for somewhere without subs or memberships, where people can book to turn up when they want, and pay as they go.”

As well as establishing a place they felt the area lacked, Simon, 44, and Georgiana wanted to do something useful with the Dutch barn on their land, which they have transformed from ‘a store that once held wheat’ to a fitness centre with underfloor heating, insulation and cladding.

The couple, who both grew up locally, have other businesses: Stamford Kitchen Company, The Decorators, and holiday lets. But The Dutch Barn is their first venture into the fitness industry.

Both are keen on sports, with Simon having switched playing rugby for triathlons, and Georgiana being a netballer.

The Dutch Barn is located at Carr's Lodge Farm, in Newstead Lane, which can be reached from Uffington Road, Stamford, or from Belmesthorpe.

More information is available at the website dbarn.co.uk, where classes and treatments can be booked.