A couple whose pub has clinched a string of awards are celebrating again.

The Railway Inn, Ketton, which is owned and run by Jamie and Linda Betts, has been named Camra’s Pub of the Year for the second year running.

The award, which is given to a pub in Rutland and Leicestershire area, will be presented to Jamie and Linda at the pub this evening (Friday, May 30) at 6.30pm.

Landlords of The Railway Linda and Jamie Betts, centre, with Camra members and the pub's dog, Bowie

Philip Tiplady, Camra’s county co-ordinator for Leicestershire and Rutland, will make the presentation and has described the Betts’ achievement as ‘fantastic’.

Landlord Jamie said: “It’s more amazing than we could imagine, to be receiving the area award for the second year in a row.

“I think it’s a reflection of how welcoming the pub feels - it’s a chatty place, it’s clean, and we serve some really good beers.”

Jamie and Linda Betts

Jamie and Linda took over The Railway in Church Road in October 2019, shortly before the covid outbreak. They continued to serve beer to locals during the pandemic by delivering it on a bike, helping to keep the spirit of the community going.

Since the closure of The Northwick Arms, the pub is the only one in Ketton.