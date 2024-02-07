A couple who met in the back of an ambulance have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Sandra and Frank Smith were both being driven to outpatients appointments at an RAF hospital near Bath when they met as teenagers.

They were living at the same RAF base where Frank had suffered an injury playing rugby and Sandra was recovering from a car accident.

Sandra and Frank Smith received a diamond anniversary card from King Charles

Sandra, 79, said: “He offered to push my wheelchair into the hospital but he rammed me through all the doors! We didn’t see each other again until six months later at an RAF dance.”

Frank was hosting the event while Sandra helped to man the cloakroom. Despite some initial resistance from Sandra, Frank insisted on walking her home and it was that night that they became a couple.

Frank, 80, was soon posted to Libya with the RAF but arranged to have presents sent home to Sandra for her 18th birthday. He was later granted special leave and the couple married on February 1, 1964 at Liverpool North Registry Office. Sandra was 19 and Frank was 20.

Sandra and Frank Smith on their wedding day in 1964

Frank joked: “I still have the receipt from the wedding in case I need to send her back!”

The newlyweds spent their wedding night at the home of Frank’s mother’s neighbour and within a week he returned to work.

The couple went on to have two children – Carole, now 54, and Michael, who died at the age of 46.

The family moved around a lot through Frank’s job as a chief technician but eventually settled in Stamford in 1975 when he was posted to RAF Wittering.

Frank said: “We lived in married quarters but when we were scraping ice from the inside of the house, we decided it was time to move. We were told the children would get a better education if we lived in Stamford because of the catchment area for schools.”

Frank left the RAF when he was 48, not wanting to face another cold winter serving in the Falklands. He went on to work in a variety or roles including at Castle Cement in Ketton, running a construction company, and working as a safety officer for the charity Sense and also for a nuclear fusion project.

Meanwhile Sandra raised the children and worked in numerous office roles including Bradgate Unitech, Tempest Diesels and CEP Potatoes. She said: “I always supported whatever Frank did within the RAF.”

In their spare time the couple enjoyed playing badminton and squash, and Frank continues to play the euphonium with Gretton Silver Band. He was also a coach with Stamford Rugby Club while Sandra helped to set up a netball league.

For their anniversary on Thursday, Frank celebrated by attending his regular band rehearsal while Sandra enjoyed having control of the television remote at home. They enjoyed a family meal at the Crown in Great Casterton at the weekend with their daughter Carole, her husband Paul Godding, and granddaughters Natalie and Jessica.

Reflecting on their 60 years together Sandra said: “We’ve had our ups and downs, but it’s mostly been ups. We had the children young so we were able to enjoy a social life together once they were grown up.”