A couple who opened their garden to the public raised more than £5,500 for good causes.

Francie and Derek Lygo welcomed 343 visitors to Greatford Mill on Saturday (May 25), who had the opportunity to explore their one-acre garden overlooking St Thomas' Church.

The garden includes a restored water wheel, the mill pond, English country garden-style borders, as well as a prairie garden, a shady garden, a vegetable plot and bonsai.

Derek and Francie Lygo in their garden that overlooks the church in Greatford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Derek said: “This was our eighth open day with the National Garden Scheme. In previous events our largest footfall was 120 people, but on Saturday we had 343 visitors and through plant, teas, raffle and duck races we raised just over £5,500 in total for charitable causes.”

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors access to more than 3,500 private gardens and raises money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

The scheme has raised more than £63 million for nursing and health charities that include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

Derek and Francie Lygo in their garden, which helped to raise £5,500 for charities. Photo: Chris Lowndes

