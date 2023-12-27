People are quick to call on the NHS for help but it’s equally important to take steps yourself.

A session under the name ‘learn how to save a life’ which included CPR and defibrillator familiarisation was held by East Midlands Ambulance Service volunteer trainer Antonio Visiello, organised by the Lakeside Healthcare Stamford PPG.

With no first aid or medical training to my name, I was keen to go along and learn what to do if I was ever had cause to deliver CPR or use a defibrillator.

It was free, less than an hour long, and yet as I walked into the lounge of Stamford Corn Exchange there was just a handful of people.

Dozens of seats were put out by the hopeful organisers, who often see hundreds of people attend meetings about healthcare provision in Stamford. I felt it was a very disappointing turnout.

Antonio, who had travelled hours from North Lincolnshire and with his team has helped deliver training to more than 10,000 people, was not deterred by the number of people attending.

His mission is to keep to the basics. After all the training is aimed for the average person walking down the street, rather than for a health professional with experience and equipment.

“There is a lot of information on the internet - it can get confusing,” he said.

“Much of that is aimed at professionals with actions and acronyms.

“We need to simplify that.”

Ahead of delivering any CPR there are a few points to consider, Antonio explained.

Look out for yourself and don’t become another casualty by entering a dangerous situation.

It may sound simple but try first to wake the person up - they could just be sleeping.

Then check the mouth for blockages but never put your hands inside, ambulance crews could do without an extra casualty with their fingers bitten off.

Mouth-to-mouth is often associated with CPR, but it is no longer recommended for bystanders to carry out.

“One thing which put people off was they didn’t want to do mouth-to-mouth with someone they don’t know,” said Antonio.

“It’s not necessary.”

With a training doll on the table it was now time to demonstrate how to deliver CPR.

He told us, interlock your hands one on top of the other and place them between the person's nipples, and press up and down.

Antonio, who also runs the Lincolnshire Community First Responders, said: “You need to remember to lift off the chest.

“It is easy to concentrate on going down.

“Simple things like this are what you have to remember more than anything else."

He added that hopefully the person comes around because administering the chest compressions for more than a minute becomes extremely tiring.

Watching Antonio forcefully push up and down on the training doll sparked questions about whether the lifesaving move could cause more injuries.

He answered: “60 to 70 per cent of professionals in medicine will create damage.

“It is not healthy for anybody to be pumped on continuously like that.

“You could break their ribs or puncture a lung but at the moment they are not breathing so whatever damage you cause can’t be worse than that.”

He added: “Nothing is perfect.

“Nobody wants to perform this but sometimes it is necessary.”

It is the same technique for children but instead use one hand, and for babies put them in a neutral position and only use two fingers.

If the CPR does not rouse the person a defibrillator can then be used.

The life-saving devices are often placed in old telephone boxes or on the outside of public buildings, and require a code which will be given out by the 999 call handler.

To work effectively the patient must have a bare chest which means clothing, including underwired bras, must be removed.

Once opened an automated voice talks through the instructions for the defibrillator, which is designed to be used by anyone.

It first instructs for the pads to be applied to their chest, with a diagram of exactly where to put them, and then tells people to step away from the patient so the shock can be delivered.

“The shock is effectively giving the heart a reset.

“It gives it the chance to reboot and hopefully start again,” said Antonio.

After the shock has been given chest compressions can then continue if the person is still unconscious.

Although Antonio dutifully answered some speculative questions such as ‘what if they have a really hairy chest?’, he was keen to keep to the basics.

“Anything you do is better than nothing,” he said.

Antonio assured us that even without training an impulse reaction would kick in and most people would do what it takes to help, being talked through each step and hearing what the defibrillator says made me feel more confident should I ever have to use one.

When Antonio next returns to Stamford I hope to see more people keen to learn.

It is knowledge you hope you never need to put into practice, but understanding how to do it could save a life.