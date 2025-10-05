A care home for up to 61 residents has received a ‘good’ rating from inspectors.

Tallington Lodge in Main Road, Tallington, was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and recognised as ‘good’ in all five key areas of the inspection - safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness, and leadership.

Staff were praised for their dedication to the care of individuals, and for creating a compassionate and supportive environment for residents.

Staff and residents at Tallington Lodge Care Home celebrate a 'good' report from the Care Quality Commission. Photo: Submitted

Inspectors also noted the positive feedback given by residents and their families about the quality of services received. There were positive comments about the food people were served, the activities available for people and the attitude and culture of the staff.

Natalie White, home manager at Tallington Lodge, said: “We are so proud of our team and grateful for the support from residents and their families.

“This ‘good’ rating reflects our hard work and commitment to delivering exceptional person-centred care every day, but what truly matters is creating a welcoming, nurturing environment where our residents can thrive.”

Staff at Tallington Lodge Care Home celebrate a 'good' report from the Care Quality Commission. Photo: Submitted

Tallington Lodge provides residential, dementia, and respite care for up to 61 residents. At the time of the inspection it had 55 people living there.

CQC ratings for care homes are awarded on a four-point scale: outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadequate.