Train services are being cancelled and delayed due to a broken rail.

A track issue at Tallington is causing disruption to trains travelling between Grantham and Peterborough.

“It's due to a cracked crossing, which is an important section of track which enables trains to change lines,” said a Network Rail spokesperson.

Tallington level crossing

“The scale of the repair means we're having to run fewer trains through the area today, with our engineers ready to fix the fault overnight tonight.

“We thank people for their patience and encourage passengers to check National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator while the issue is ongoing."

Trains running through the area between Liverpool Lime Street / Nottingham / Norwich will be diverted between Nottingham and Peterborough, and will not call at Grantham.

Cancellations and delays are expected until the end of the day.



