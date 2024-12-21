Plenty of people turned out for a Christmas craft market at Stamford Arts Centre.

The market ran between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, December 14, and featured a variety of homemade gifts and crafts.

Pieces for sale included woven baskets, jewellery, candles, Christmas ornaments and baked goods.

Helen Burke and Tom Stevenson from Foxy Crafters. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Helen Burke, founder of Foxy Felting, had a stall showing off her festive felt figurines. Among these were Father Christmases, nativity scenes, red-breasted robins and garlands of gingerbread men.

Sue Parker of Sue’s Faux Flower Pots was also selling her wares. Sue creates flower displays from materials such as moss and twigs, and arranges them in antique pots, tins and vases.

Jo and Sue Parker from Sue's Faux Flower Pots. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Other stalls included Boho Cakery selling Latvian buns and gingerbread dough, Knitting Jules Designs showcasing red wool garments, and Badger & Beaver offering up glittery resin gifts.