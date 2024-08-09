The first patients at a new day treatment unit at Stamford Hospital could be treated as early as next year with cranes moving onto site next week..

Construction work started at the end of April and the modules will be lifted into position by a crane out of hours, after South Kesteven District Council gave the plans the green light.

The new day treatment unit will be built on the site of the former nurse’s accommodation block, which was demolished last year.

An artist's impression of the new day treatment unit at Stamford Hospital

North West Anglia NHS Trust, which owns the hospital in Ryhall Road, said these proposals will enhance patient care for the local community - providing day case procedures in three specially equipped rooms, three standard-sized cabin-style changing rooms with ensuite facilities, plus six recovery bays.

Chief medical officer, Dr Callum Gardner, said: “This is very welcome news and an important step in the trust’s development and enhancement of healthcare, not only for Stamford, but for those patients from further afield who use our services.

“We all look forward to seeing this fantastic project take shape over the coming weeks and months.”

Lead contractors for the project are Darwin Group, providers of outstanding permanent and temporary healthcare facilities for the NHS and independent healthcare sector to enhance staff and patient experience.

Richard Pierce, Darwin Group CEO, said: “We know how important the Day Treatment Unit will be to the hospital and the wider local community once it’s up and running and we can’t wait to get started on the project now planning permission has been granted.

“The day treatment unit will be built using our innovative offsite modular construction methods, meaning it will be delivered up to 60 per cent faster and with up to 90 per cent less waste than traditional building methods, making it one of the most efficient and sustainable options in the marketplace.”

The planning submission also contains a ‘construction management plan’ committed to keeping any disruption by construction traffic to residents living in the neighbouring area to a minimum.