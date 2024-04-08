Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Crash in New Cross Road and Cliff Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:58, 08 April 2024
 | Updated: 13:45, 08 April 2024

Police are at the scene of a serious crash at a road junction.

New Cross Road and Cliff Road in Stamford are closed and officers are telling people to avoid the area this afternoon (Monday, April 8).

The incident involved a car and a motorbike.

New Cross Road in Stamford is shut after the crash
New Cross Road in Stamford is shut after the crash

More details will be made available by police later today.

Witnesses who have not already spoken with officers can do so by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101 and referencing incident 170 of Monday, April 8.

Accidents Lincs Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE