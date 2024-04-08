Police are at the scene of a serious crash at a road junction.

New Cross Road and Cliff Road in Stamford are closed and officers are telling people to avoid the area this afternoon (Monday, April 8).

The incident involved a car and a motorbike.

New Cross Road in Stamford is shut after the crash

More details will be made available by police later today.

Witnesses who have not already spoken with officers can do so by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101 and referencing incident 170 of Monday, April 8.