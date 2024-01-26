Drivers are facing delays after a crash on the A1.

Traffic is queuing on the A1 northbound between Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth and North Witham.

It follows a crash near Colsterworth this morning (Friday, January 26), according to AA traffic news.

Nearly 1,000 crashes have been reported on the A1 during an eight-year period, according to research by Midlands Connect.

Update: The road is now clear.