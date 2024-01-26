Crash on A1 northbound near Colsterworth affecting traffic between Stamford and Grantham
Published: 09:30, 26 January 2024
| Updated: 09:53, 26 January 2024
Drivers are facing delays after a crash on the A1.
Traffic is queuing on the A1 northbound between Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth and North Witham.
It follows a crash near Colsterworth this morning (Friday, January 26), according to AA traffic news.
Nearly 1,000 crashes have been reported on the A1 during an eight-year period, according to research by Midlands Connect.
Update: The road is now clear.