Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Crash on A1 northbound near Colsterworth affecting traffic between Stamford and Grantham

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:30, 26 January 2024
 | Updated: 09:53, 26 January 2024

Drivers are facing delays after a crash on the A1.

Traffic is queuing on the A1 northbound between Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth and North Witham.

It follows a crash near Colsterworth this morning (Friday, January 26), according to AA traffic news.

There has been a crash on the A1 at Colsterworth
There has been a crash on the A1 at Colsterworth

Nearly 1,000 crashes have been reported on the A1 during an eight-year period, according to research by Midlands Connect.

Update: The road is now clear.

Accidents Bourne Grantham Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE