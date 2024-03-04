Delays on A1 in Rutland after crane broke down near Stamford
Drivers are facing delays after a crane broke down on the A1.
The A1 southbound between the B1081 at Great Casterton and A606 at Stamford was closed this afternoon due to a broken down crane.
The incident resulted in a large diesel spillage and attendance from Leicestershire Police, the fire and rescue service and National Highways.
Police had previously reported that the delays were due to a crash near Stretton.
Update: The road is now reopen and queues have cleared.