Drivers are facing delays after a crane broke down on the A1.

The A1 southbound between the B1081 at Great Casterton and A606 at Stamford was closed this afternoon due to a broken down crane.

The incident resulted in a large diesel spillage and attendance from Leicestershire Police, the fire and rescue service and National Highways.

An A1 sign

Police had previously reported that the delays were due to a crash near Stretton.

Traffic | 12:40 | A1 southbound - Stretton



Good afternoon, Please be aware that due to a road traffic incident on the A1 southbound - Stretton area, there is only one lane open causing delays.

Please drive with caution and where possible, find alternative routes. Thank you — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) March 4, 2024

Update: The road is now reopen and queues have cleared.