A crash on the A1 northbound between the A606 and the A151 is causing severe delays this afternoon (Friday, June 13).

The incident near South Witham, reported to AA Traffic News just after midday, has led to heavy congestion with vehicles crawling at an average speed of five miles per hour from Colsterworth to Stamford.

The collision has prompted lane closures and significant disruption for drivers heading north.

Traffic on A1 northbound slowed to five mph after crash near South Witham. RSM Photography

AA Traffic news, delays initially reached 24 minutes by early afternoon but extended up to 40 minutes as congestion worsened.

National Highways has also confirmed the collision remains active, with full clearance and a return to normal traffic expected between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

Motorists are advised to allow extra journey time and consider alternative routes where possible.

Road traffic collision causes up to 40-minute delays on A1 northbound. Photo: RSM Photography

Emergency services are already on scene at the incident. RSM Photography

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police confirmed: ““We are at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the A1 at South Witham, which was reported to us at around 1.20pm.”

Anyone who might have information but has not yet reported it can do so via the police 111 number quoting incident 184 of June 13, 2025.

More details as we have them confirmed.