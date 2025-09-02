Crash closes Ryhall Road, Stamford
A main road outside a retail park has been closed after a crash.
The accident is understood to have happened at lunchtime today (Tuesday, September 2), close to the Markham Retail Park on Ryhall Road, Stamford.
In a social media post, Lincolnshire Police said: “We are at the scene of a collision at Ryhall Road in Stamford. The road has been closed.
“We are also investigating reports of an assault in the area and a scene guard is in place while we carry out enquiries.
“This is causing significant delays in the town, and we are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.”