A main road outside a retail park has been closed after a crash.

The accident is understood to have happened at lunchtime today (Tuesday, September 2), close to the Markham Retail Park on Ryhall Road, Stamford.

In a social media post, Lincolnshire Police said: “We are at the scene of a collision at Ryhall Road in Stamford. The road has been closed.

An accident has happened close to Markham Retail Park in Stamford

“We are also investigating reports of an assault in the area and a scene guard is in place while we carry out enquiries.

“This is causing significant delays in the town, and we are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.”