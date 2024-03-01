Home   Stamford   News   Article

A47 at Wansford between A43 and A1 reopens after crash

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 07:04, 01 March 2024
 | Updated: 09:28, 01 March 2024

The A47 has reopened following a crash near Wansford this morning (Friday, March 1).

The road had been shut between the A1 and A43 due to a “police incident”.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at just before 4am this morning (March 1) to reports of a trailer fire on the A47 near Wansford.

“Police and fire attended and the fire was extinguished. No injuries were sustained and the road has since re-opened.”

The road re-opened at about 8.30am.

