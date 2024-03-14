Motorists faced delays after a crash closed a lane of the A1 on Thursday.

One lane of the southbound carriageway was closed after the incident at the South Witham/Thistleton turn-off, between Stretton and Colsterworth.

The AA reported heavy traffic was building up and delays of nine minutes between Honey Pot Lane and the B668 (Stretton/Greetham turn-off).

The crash was reported at around 11.20am this morning. Photo: RSM Photography

It said the average speed through the area was 10mph.

Highways England said the event was expected to clear between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.