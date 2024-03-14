Home   Stamford   News   Article

Crash closes lane of A1 between Stamford and Grantham

By Chris Harby
-
chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:29, 14 March 2024
 | Updated: 12:52, 14 March 2024

Motorists faced delays after a crash closed a lane of the A1 on Thursday.

One lane of the southbound carriageway was closed after the incident at the South Witham/Thistleton turn-off, between Stretton and Colsterworth.

The AA reported heavy traffic was building up and delays of nine minutes between Honey Pot Lane and the B668 (Stretton/Greetham turn-off).

The crash was reported at around 11.20am this morning. Photo: RSM Photography
It said the average speed through the area was 10mph.

Highways England said the event was expected to clear between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.

Accidents Grantham Stamford Traffic and Travel Chris Harby
