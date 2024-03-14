Crash closes lane of A1 between Stamford and Grantham
Motorists faced delays after a crash closed a lane of the A1 on Thursday.
One lane of the southbound carriageway was closed after the incident at the South Witham/Thistleton turn-off, between Stretton and Colsterworth.
The AA reported heavy traffic was building up and delays of nine minutes between Honey Pot Lane and the B668 (Stretton/Greetham turn-off).
It said the average speed through the area was 10mph.
Highways England said the event was expected to clear between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.