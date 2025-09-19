Home   Stamford   News   Article

Delays on A1 at Stamford after crash near A43 and Tinwell junctions

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 11:03, 19 September 2025

A crash on the A1 has resulted in delays northbound.

Drivers have reported seeing an accident between the A43 and the Tinwell Road junctions, near Stamford.

At least one vehicle is on the hard shoulder, according to witnesses, and there is a queue that stretches back to the entrance to RAF Wittering.

Emergency services are reported to be at the scene but it is not known if there are any injuries.

