A crash on the A1 has resulted in delays northbound.

Drivers have reported seeing an accident between the A43 and the Tinwell Road junctions, near Stamford.

At least one vehicle is on the hard shoulder, according to witnesses, and there is a queue that stretches back to the entrance to RAF Wittering.

Photo: Supplied

Emergency services are reported to be at the scene but it is not known if there are any injuries.