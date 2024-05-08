A stretch of the A1 has been shut after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

The A1 is closed northbound between the A606 at Stamford and the A607 near Grantham.

A car and lorry crashed this afternoon (Wednesday, May 8) near Great Ponton between the Skillington turn off and Boothby Pagnell.

Queues following the A1 crash this afternoon (May 8). Photo: RSM Photography

Emergency services are at the scene and National Highways traffic officers are assisting with traffic management.

A diversion route is in place taking drivers off the A1 at the A606 turn off, following the road until it reaches the A607 at Melton Mowbray.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known - but this comes on the day Lincolnshire Police confirmed a 40-year-old man from Doncaster died in a crash on the A1 at Colsterworth on Friday (May 3).

More as we have it.



