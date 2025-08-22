From nitric acid spillages on the A1 to masked raids and the arrival of Stamford Lidl, it was all happening this week in years gone by.

We look back at news and photos from late August 2015, 2000, 1975, 1925, and 1825.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

The manager of a hotel in Rutland has spoken of her shock following a masked raid.

Three men broke into Normanton Park Hotel, on the shores of Rutland Water, at about 5am, threatening a member of staff, before leaving with a safe containing thousands of pounds.

Hotel manager Sarah Aspinall was at home. She said: "The first I knew of the raid was when I received a call to tell me what had happened.

"It was a complete shock, you don't expect something like that to happen in sleepy Rutland. My first thought was to make sure my staff and guests were OK, I was worried that they may have been hurt."

The night porter was the only member of staff on duty the morning of the raid.

Sarah explained how the three masked men "jumped out" on the porter, with one of the men holding him to one side, while the other two attempted to remove the safe.

Sarah said: "He was very shaken when I arrived at the hotel. It must have been an awful experience for him, I'm just so pleased he was ok."

The night before the raid, the hotel hosted a wedding reception, with most guests staying overnight.

Another wedding, booked for the following day, took place while police officers carried out investigations.

The safe was found in a field in Morcott but the contents had been taken.

10 years ago: Rain didn't dampen the spirits of visitors to an RAF fete for personnel and families. Classic TVR and Corvette cars were displayed and activities included falconry, fairground rides, live music and archery. Pictured is Wing Cdr Andy Valentine and Peter Robinson giving their all in the tug of war.

25 years ago

Harrier pilots have come under fire over their combat record in Kosovo.

A leaked report says bombing raids over the war-torn state last year failed to hit most of their targets.

During the 78-day Kosovo campaign, 10 Harrier GR7 aircraft from the No 1 (Fighter) Squadron from RAF Wittering - now based at RAF Cottesmore - flew more than 850 missions. But during the Nato bombing raids in spring last year Harriers hit their targets 65% of the time using Paveway II laser guided bombs.

25 years ago: Station Commander at RAF Wittering Gp Capt Andre Dezonie defended Harrier pilots' accuracy in the 78-day Kosovo campaign

Overall, only 40 per cent of all the bombs dropped by the RAF during the conflict are confirmed as hitting their targets.

According to the report, weather was a major factor in explaining the strike rate, forcing the RAF to drop bombs over targets obscured by cloud.

In addition, it reveals 47 per cent of the planned bombing missions were aborted, with 35 per cent of these failures due to bad weather.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence confirmed bad weather could affect the accuracy when dropping the Paveway II bombs, and the ability of pilots to see whether they made an accurate hit.

She said: "Bombs not accounted for are not necessarily missed targets. Pilots could not see the impact because of the prevailing conditions.

"We don't expect 100 per cent accuracy. It's not a video game."

The report states the Harrier's success with Paveway III laser guided bombs was a complete failure, with none of those dropped hitting the right target.

But the MoD spokesman explained: "There were only three Paveway III bombs dropped by Harriers during Kosovo and so saying there's a 100 per cent failure rate is misleading."

Station Commander at RAF Wittering Gp Capt Andre Dezonie said: "Notwithstanding the selective use of headline-grabbing statistics used by some areas of the media, the campaign was successful and achieved its aims."

Information leaked from the report appeared in Flight International magazine. An investigation is now being carried out into how the report fell into the wrong hands.

The Harrier GR7 is the most sophisticated and advanced Harrier in and its computerised equipment has operation. Each one costs £25 million and has been constantly updated since its introduction in 1992.

25 years ago: Pupils from The Deepings School celebrate their GCSE results

The Deepings School is celebrating its best ever results with a pass rate of more than 99 per cent. Individual successes include Sarah Biggs (eight A*s and two As) and Christopher Kelly (six A*s and three As).

Queen Eleanor Community School has fallen considerably short of the national average but staff are pleased with 15.5% of pupils achieving five A*-C grades, an improvement from last year's 13.2%. Ben Charity, Kelly Lomas and Louise Barnsdale all gained nine passes at grade C or higher.

Headteacher Alan Large, said: "Comparisons with other schools are not straight forward due to the wide variety of schooling available in the Stamford area."

Girls beat the boys at Stamford Endowed School. Half of the girls gained A* and A grades and 35% of boys.Individual successes include Louise Eggett and Catherine Last who each gained 11 A*s with James Raymond and Fiona Wallace both achieving nine A*s.

Boys pipped the girls at Casterton Community College with 62% of boys achieving grades A*-C and the girls 58%.

Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton achieved a record 223 passes at grades A* and A.

25 years ago: Who do you recognise from the Blackstones team?

Shoppers will reap the benefits as the Lidl supermarket opens its doors next week, raising the competition stakes.

The German food retailer is under pressure to fill the shelves before its grand opening at Markham Retail Park, Ryhall Road, Stamford on August 24.

Chris Duffy, store manager at Morrisons in Uffington Road, said: "Any competition has got to be good for the customers. I don't see it affecting us in a major way. I think there is plenty of room for a Lidl in the town.”

50 years ago

A plan to build a new hotel in Stamford has been welcomed by town councillors.

The hotel proposal is one of two outline applications made by Allen Bastick and Billson Ltd, for the old Steam Laundry Company at the junction of Empingham Road and Roman Bank.

The other application is to build a petrol filling station.

Coun Mark Stott said: "A hotel would be of great benefit to the town if it was to be a full-blooded hotel."

Coun George Swanson said: "I don't agree with the idea of a petrol station, but Coun Stott quite rightly said Stamford needs a hotel. If anyone wants to hold a function of any size at the moment it means a crowded meal.”

Refusal was recommended by the council for a plan to convert a house into a retail fruit and vegetable shop at 4 St Paul's Street.

The council made no comment on the extension of the automatic telephone exchange in Foundry Road.

50 years ago: Carol Young (13) and Deborah Hopkins (12) from Duddington raised £17 for the Wilfred Pickles School at Tixover when they held a jumble sale on the lawns at Manor Farm, Duddington. Books, toys, clothes, and cold drinks were to be had.

50 years ago: The scene of an accident on the A1 taken from the Tinwell flyover bridge. As police divert traffic across the central reservation, firemen try to wash away corrosive nitric acid spilling from the overturned tanker. Picture by chief photographer Harry Cottrell.

50 years ago: A tea party at the home of Mrs Olive Sexton, of Tennyson Cottage, Tallington raised more than £40 for St Lawrence's Church funds. About 80 people attended. Pictured are youngsters being ‘tempted’ at the cake stall.

100 years ago

A further four miles of the Great North Road are to be reconstructed, tenders being invited by Rutland County Council, in conjunction with the Minister of Transport, for the work.

The four miles length extends from six miles past Stamford to the Rutland boundary.

The contract now open is for the foundation work only, and will be followed later by a further contract for the surfacing.

100 years ago: Which would you choose from Fancourt's?

At the last meeting of Bourne Urban Council the Gas Committee reported the receipt of a letter from Spalding Urban Council inquiring what the feeling was regarding a public supply of electricity.

The letter pointed out that if Bourne desired electricity the cable could be laid from Spalding when the water scheme was carried out.

The matter was discussed at length, and it was felt that there was no appreciable demand for electricity in Bourne, and, therefore, the council did not entertain the matter.

The early promise of a bountiful fruit harvest in South Lincolnshire is not being fulfilled. Pears and plums appear to be the worst sufferers, and growers attribute the scarcity to the drought experienced in June.

Plums have been attacked by wasps, which are so numerous this year as to amount almost to a plague. The damage in some orchards is enormous, and not only are plums suffering, but apples and pears have been ravaged in the same way. Plums have been attacked long before they are ripe enough for marketing. Many growers have been compelled to pull them in a semi-ripe state to save them from further harm.

Apples, unfortunately, are very weevil eaten this year, and it is reported from some districts that more than half the crop has fallen off.

A thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rain, brought the activities in the Stamford Market to a premature close between 2 and 3 o'clock on Friday afternoon.

Just at that time Broad Street and Ironmonger Street were thronged with people, who hurriedly sought shelter when the rain suddenly commenced to fall in torrents. In less than three minutes the streets were practically emptied of visitors, and stallholders whose business kept them were the only folk to remain.

Towards 4 o'clock the rain ceased, but it was then too late to retrieve the trade that had been lost. Most of the salesmen prepared to pack up, giving up all hope of taking any money.

One man, offering enamelware for sale, pluckily ‘opened-out’ his goods and tried to bring off a few stray sales, but he soon gave up in despair, for he could not sell anything to the handful of women who had gathered around him. Time after time he had to pass his articles, after offering them at very low prices, and eventually he said: "I have been to many markets where I could not sell goods, but this is the first time I have been unable to give things away.

“They say that a man is insane when he sells things to himself, and that is what I am doing. I shan't put up any more things. If you women want them you can pick them up.”

200 years ago

On Sunday morning last an inquest was held by the coroner for this borough on the body of James Marples, aged 54 years, who had been for several years a waggoner in the employment of Mr Hunt, carrier, of this place.

He left his master's warehouse about 7 o'clock in the previous evening to proceed on a journey to the North with a waggon heavily laden, and had not got more than a mile from Stamford when, as it is supposed, he fell under the wheels, which passing over his neck and body, dislocated the jaw-bone, broke several of his ribs (one of which was driven into the lungs), and otherwise injured him so dreadfully that he died on the spot.

He was found immediately after the accident, at the moment of his expiring, by a person who met the team (without a driver) a few yards from the place where it occurred.

Verdict, accidental death.

A Roman Catholic chapel is now building in Stamford, near the back of the Old Salutation Inn, St Peter's Hill. The building is of considerable size, though there are at present in Stamford few persons of the Roman Catholic persuasion.