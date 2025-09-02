When it comes to sweet things a dad can do for his daughter, Ian Aldred has come up with a golden idea.

A beekeeper since his early teens, the former company director is still bottling honey in his mid-80s, and has now donated the latest batch from his West Deeping hives to a very good cause.

Each jar people buy will support the mayor of Stamford’s charities - and this year the mayor is his daughter, Amanda Wheeler.

Mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler with jars of her dad's honey for sale at Stamford Town Hall. Photo: Iliffe Media

It has been a tough summer for Ian’s bees. He keeps two hives in his garden and one was attacked by wasps, which stripped it bare, resulting in the death of the queen and her colony.

The second hive has survived but only because Ian has blocked up most of the entrance, making it easier for the bees to defend it from intruders.

“It takes about six bees to stop a single wasp from attacking,” said Ian. “They go in and take the pollen and the honey. They are scavengers and can devastate a hive quite quickly.”

Ian Aldred with one of his beehives in West Deeping. Photo: Iliffe Media

Having been given the opportunity, aged 13, to help extract honey from a hive, Ian became ‘mesmerised’ by the way the bees lived and the processes involved in keeping them.

For his 14th birthday he was given his first hive and some bees, and then received regular visits from a lady in her 80s called Miss Whyte-Johnson, who used to arrive in an Austin 7 and, to Ian’s young mind, looked quite bee-like, being small with a ‘rectangular’ face and dark-rimmed glasses.

“She would visit about once a month in the spring and summer to check that the bees were not about to swarm,” said Ian.

In the early days, Ian covered only his head with a protective net, but having been stung hundreds of times over the years, he now wears a full beekeeper’s outfit and uses a ‘smoker’ when opening up a hive. His wife, Susanna, suffers worse reactions to stings, and so takes extra care not to be on the receiving end.

Mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler and her beekeeping dad, Ian Aldred. Photo: Supplied

Although remaining traditional in many ways, beekeeping has moved with the times. New queens can be ordered on the internet and will arrive by post, a little ‘cage’ containing the queen and a few workers, carefully packaged and labelled ‘Beware: bees’.

Once established, a colony of honey bees can number between 20,000 and 50,000. Overcrowding in the hive can trigger swarming, a natural form of colony reproduction in which a proportion of the bees, led by the old queen, leaves to establish a new home.

As a result of the bees needing to find new places to live, and Ian passing on his enthusiasm about them, he has encouraged several people to take up the hobby too, including his son, David. A teacher in Surrey, he has shared his knowledge with pupils, who have four hives at their school and a beekeeping club.

At one point Ian jointly owned 100 hives, but these days he feels two is an ideal number.

“I still find bees fascinating,” he said. “They have been around for millions of years and looking at what they do takes you back to nature and the wonder of creation.”

Jars of the mayor’s honey cost £7 and are available from Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Street. All the money raised will be shared between the mayor’s charities: MindSpace Stamford, George's Food Hub and 2nd Stamford Scouts.

Famous beekeepers

Sting, who gained his stage name for wearing a yellow and black striped top, is patron of a beekeeping charity and keeps bees at his home in Italy.

Leo Tolstoy was a huge fan of beekeeping and mentions the hobby in War and Peace.

Broadcaster Bill Turnbull wrote about his hobby in his book, The Bad Beekeepers Club. He took up beekeeping after a swarm of bees turned up at his home.

David Beckham keeps bees at his family home in the Cotswolds.

Fellow Cotswolds-dweller Jeremy Clarkson keeps bees at Diddly Squat Farm, selling honey labelled 'bee juice'.