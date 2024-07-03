Firefighters from Stamford, Stanground and Dogsthorpe called to house fire in Wittering
Published: 10:17, 03 July 2024
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a village home.
Crews attended a house fire in St Michael’s Road, Wittering at 1.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 2).
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters from Stamford, Stanground and Dogsthorpe used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
The crews returned to their stations by 5.50pm.