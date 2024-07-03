Firefighters were called to a blaze at a village home.

Crews attended a house fire in St Michael’s Road, Wittering at 1.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 2).

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters from Stamford, Stanground and Dogsthorpe used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

A fire engine. Photo: Stock

The cause of the fire was accidental.

The crews returned to their stations by 5.50pm.



