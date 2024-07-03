Home   Stamford   News   Article

Firefighters from Stamford, Stanground and Dogsthorpe called to house fire in Wittering

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 10:17, 03 July 2024

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a village home.

Crews attended a house fire in St Michael’s Road, Wittering at 1.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 2).

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters from Stamford, Stanground and Dogsthorpe used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

A fire engine. Photo: Stock
The cause of the fire was accidental.

The crews returned to their stations by 5.50pm.


