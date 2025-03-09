Cricket pitch plans could finally take shape - almost two decades after they were drawn up.

When planning permission was given in 2008 for the 150-home Sovereign Grange site in King’s Cliffe, developer Persimmon Homes agreed to hand over neighbouring land to the parish council to be used as a cricket pitch.

The field in King's Cliffe

A proposal was submitted by the village cricket club in 2011, but there were objections at the time from parish councillors and the idea was dropped.

A couple of years later, the club lost its pitch when the middle school in King’s Forest was demolished to make way for a new building as part of plans by the council to abolish its three-tier education system.

The club hosted matches at Laxton Park Cricket Club for the next few seasons but eventually dissolved in 2016.

The field in King's Cliffe

Now, the go ahead has been given for the reformed cricket club to use part of the land, known as village field, to bring the sport back to King’s Cliffe.

Paul Lumsdon, chairperson of King’s Cliffe Cricket Club, said in a statement to the parish council: “In recent times it has become apparent that there is renewed interest within the village to re-establish the cricket club at both senior and junior levels.

“Indeed, we have already established both senior and junior practice and coaching sessions using an artificial wicket mat on the multi-use games area at King’s Cliffe Active.”

King’s Cliffe Football Club also approached the parish council to use the land.

The club currently plays on fields and the multi-use games area at King’s Cliffe Active but is seeking more space for youth football.

Because of the 17-year-old planning obligations earmarking the land specifically for cricket, an application to North Northants Council to adapt these has been made.

Plans for the village field also include an adder protection area and space for dog walkers.

The changes to the plans can be viewed or commented on by searching for NE/25/00121/MPO on the North Northants Council’s planning portal.