Police have taped off a crime scene after a man was injured in a violent attack.

The area of Broad Street in Stamford was being guarded by officers this morning (Sunday, May 4), and Neil McIvor, who is often out early volunteer litter picking, took a photograph of the scene.

He said there were traces of blood on the street and had heard that a man had been punched and kicked and needed hospital treatment.

The crime scene in Broad Street, Stamford this morning. Photo: Neil McIvor

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a serious assault at Silver Lane in Stamford at around 12.30am.

“A man was taken to hospital with his injuries and a scene guard is in place while investigations continue.”

The area is covered by CCTV.

Anyone witnesses should contact police on 101, using incident number 11 of Sunday, May 4.