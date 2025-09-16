First-time organisers of a popular dog show said they were thankful for the opportunity to be one step closer to raising vital funds for their new headquarters.

This year, the Stamford Dog Show was organised by the 2nd Stamford Town Scouts, having previously been run by members of the town’s Methodist church.

Over the past 19 years, the church raised more than £30,000 for charity, but due to an ageing membership, has now passed on the reins to the scouts.

Stamford Dog Show returned to the town meadows to raise funds for the 2nd Stamford Town Scouts' new headquarters. Pictures: Chris Lowndes

On Sunday, hundreds of pooches descended on the Stamford Meadows to compete in 215 different entries – including cutest puppy, waggiest tail, best sausage catcher and best rescue – raising more than £2,000.

Jenny Gois, volunteer fundraiser for the scouts and organiser of the dog show, said: “The church has been very supportive with the handover.

“Everything came together in the end – there were learning curves with our first big event – but the only real downside was the weather.

Neve, Esther, Lola, Lilly and Katie from the 4th Stamford Christchurch Guides

“However, you can’t control that and we still had a really good turnout given the forecast.”

The day started with an open air church service followed by pedigree and novelty classes for all breeds.

Jenny said the sausage-catching competition and the mayor’s favourite were among the more popular events.

Ellie and Sophie Notton with Winnie

There were also fairground rides, stalls and refreshments as well as a performance from the Welland School of Dance.

Jenny hopes to make the event inclusive for everyone and plans to invite more community groups to perform in the future.

“With us being Scouts, we were really keen to engage our own membership and their families, because not everyone is a dog lover,” said Jenny.

Stewart Hird, Jean Richardson and Roxana Ocampo from a cancer support group

“Having other attractions that appeal to people helps make it a community event, which is what we are trying to do.”

The funds will go towards helping the scouts build new headquarters and the dog show is just one of the many fundraisers they will need to hold to contribute to the £1.5 million target.

She said the current site is run down and the scouts need a place that is more accessible, modern and equipped with up-to-date facilities.

Emily Robinson, aged seven, with Bruno and Teddy

However, it will be at least another year and a half before building talks can begin.

She added: “The site we have is very old, and over the years, it has become really run down.

“Yes, we can still use it, but it’s not the nicest environment.

Annabelle Brown, aged nine, with Rinkerbelle

“A lot of that funding will come through grants, but we also need more local fundraising so we can top up that amount.

“A large event like this will really boost those figures – it may only be a small part of the final total, but it’s a crucial part and every penny counts.”