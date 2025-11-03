Thousands gathered to watch the sky came alive with fireworks despite forecasted rain reducing turnout.

Stamford Action, formerly Stamford Kiwanis, organised another fireworks display at the Stamford Welland Academy field on Saturday.

Gates opened at 5pm and about 2,000 people flocked to enjoy another year of bonfire, fairground rides, food stalls and mulled wine.

Thousands gather to watch the fireworks display at Stamford Welland Academy. Photo: Stamford Action

Photo: Stamford Action

Photo: Stamford Action

“It went really well,” said Steve Marsh, from Stamford Action. “There was a crowd and the fireworks were amazing.

“It was our first event as Stamford Action and it was pleasing to see everyone walk away with smiles on their faces – that’s what we want to see.

“The numbers were slightly down this year, but we think that was partly due to the forecast of rain between six and seven o’clock.

About 2,000 people came to watch the fireworks display. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Volunteers from 2nd Stamford Scouts selling doughnuts. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The scouts also helped to build the bonfire. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Volunteers selling mulled wine. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Thank you to all the volunteers and sponsors.”

2nd Stamford Scouts helped to sell doughnuts and to build the bonfire, which was lit at 6pm, followed by a 20-minute fireworks display at 6.30pm.

Proceeds are still being counted but the money will be used to support good causes in and around Stamford.