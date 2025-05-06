Calls have been made to repair a crumbling wall which has been branded a danger.

The wall runs along Casterton Road in Stamford separating it from the adjacent pavement.

Although some sections have been patched up over the years, there are a number of bricks which have become loose or broken.

The wall in Casterton Road, Stamford

Don Lambert, who lives in Argyll Way, has been calling for it to be properly repaired for years and describes it as a ‘nasty accident’ waiting to happen.

The former photographer said: “The wall is just crumbling.

“I know the council will think it’s minor and they haven’t got money but it's for health and safety.”

Don Lambert is concerned about traffic levels increasing due to more homes being built

Don is concerned about the wall collapsing in the path of vehicles travelling on Casterton Road, which may force them into oncoming traffic or parked cars.

He is keen to see it fully repaired rather than removed as he believes it’s needed to keep pedestrians - many of whom are children - away from the road.

Coun Max Sawyer (Ind), who represents Stamford on the town and district councils, shares Don’s concerns and has reported the issue to the council a number of times.

The wall in Casterton Road, Stamford

He said: “It is a serious safety hazard in the making. It may not collapse today, tomorrow or next week but it will at some stage - and even one brick falling into the road would constitute a danger.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed work is planned for the wall - although details at this stage are vague.

Engineers will be visiting the site to decide what work is needed before a date is set.

Max Sawyer

The spokesperson added: "If at all possible we will carry out the repairs during one of the school holidays to avoid as much traffic disruption as possible. We will also keep in mind other works happening in the area and schedule accordingly where possible to have as little impact as we can on the area's traffic flow."

The wall in Casterton Road, Stamford

