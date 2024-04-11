Pub landlords are raising money for a charity after being inspired by a customer.

Nigel and Gillian Theodore, who run The Whistlestop pub in Tallington, handed over a cheque of £1,780 to the Peterborough Parkinson’s group on Friday (April 5) after a successful charity evening at the end of March.

The lively event, which included games, quizzes, an auction and a raffle, is one of a handful to be held at the pub this year to raise money to help those affected by Parkinson’s.

Steve Ross, Michelle Shute, Cheryl Ross, David Long, Nigel Theodore, Gillian Theodore, Keith Martin, Muriel Martin, Ruth Brinkler-Long at The Whistlestop in Tallington presenting a cheque to Parkinson's Peterborough branch

Nigel and Gillian were inspired to fundraise by their regular customer Cheryl Ross, who was introduced to the pair during lockdown when her husband Steve would host virtual quiz nights.

Cheryl was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the end of 2016 and takes regular medication to control her symptoms.

Cheryl, who lives in Wittering, said: “I was touched they would even think about doing it and stunned by the generosity.

“It was overwhelming.”

Gillian added that they wanted to ‘give something back’ to their customers.

Ruth Brinkler-Long, chairperson of the Peterborough branch, said: “The money makes a huge difference to what we do locally.

“I don’t think there will be a cure in my lifetime, but we are able to hold exercise classes and we want to help slow down the progression of Parkinson’s.”

The local group, which is nicknamed Peterborough Shakers, holds fundraising events and offers the chance for members to meet up. Although it is Peterborough based, people locally can join.

There is no cure for the neurological condition, which affects about 145,000 people in the UK, causing tremors, pain and anxiety.

An initial target of £100 was set so raising more than £1,700 was a happy surprise for the fundraisers.

“It is incredible,” said Ruth. “People really put their hands in their pockets.”

On May 17 a race night will be held at The Whistlestop while on July 6 a Showaddywaddy tribute band will play, which will raise money for Parkinson’s charities.