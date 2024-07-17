Closing ‘dangerous’ crossing points on the A1 is being called for by the emergency services and hundreds of residents.

National Highways is investigating what effect closing central reservation gaps on the A1 would have on drivers.

A study into all 57 of the crossing points between Stamford and Blyth will take place, looking into how much they are used, what alternative arrangements could be put in place and what the consequences of closing any of the gaps would be.

Crossing points on the A1

We asked our LincsOnline readers yesterday (July 16) whether they think A1 central reservation crossing points should be closed.

Of the 852 people who responded to the poll, 90% said they should be shut. Eight per cent of people want to keep them open while 2% are unsure.

Readers have also been sharing their arguments for shutting the crossings, with many citing safety concerns.

Crossing points on the A1

Neri Zaccardelli said: “These are terrifying to cross when the Sat Nav takes you that way. “They really are so dangerous. People take chances, especially further northbound and there have been so many close calls.

“There needs to be an alternative, but I know I'd rather go further to the next flyover than cross these.”

Grantham Social Cycling added: “I experienced an articulated lorry crossing at Ponton with most of the trailer blocking the overtaking lane of the southbound A1 while the driver waited for space to enter the northbound.

“This could have caused a major pileup, and all because the driver didn’t want to go down to cross at Colsterworth.”

Each week LincsOnline reports on accidents on the A1 - both minor crashes and serious collisions.

A number of crossing points on the Lincolnshire stretch of the A1 are accident hotspots.

Police are often first on the scene of crashes and officers have shared their views.

The Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations unit said: “The Road Policing Unit last week alone saw numerous accidents waiting to happen.

“One 7.5 tonne pulled into the central reservation with a quarter of its rear end and tail lift in lane two.

“Another, two cars at Ponton pulled onto the northbound and all traffic had to slam the brakes. Not worth the risk.

“Another got bored waiting for five minutes before deciding to indicate and again pull into lane two almost causing another collision.

“These cut throughs save five minutes of journey time however get it wrong, live with a life full of consequences.”

Shane Atkinson believes ‘all A1 crossing points should be closed before people are killed’ while Philip Franklin said some serve no purpose.

Benjamin Jonas suggested shutting them to all but emergency vehicles while Matt Greaves argued there are more than enough flyovers and roundabouts to enable the removal of the cut throughs.

Michael Evans said: “Money can be spent on constant emergency service responses and carriageway repairs but not on permanent alterations it seems.”

Graham Smith added: “Many are dangerous but there does need to be a reasonable alternative.

“Unfortunately there are far too many drivers who travel ridiculously fast with no consideration for others - common sense and logic simply not used.”





A handful of people expressed their support of keeping the crossing points open.

Sacha Bancroft said: “The problem is the drivers not the crossings.

“Not all of the accidents on the A1 are to do with crossings, most of them are to do with the normal flow of traffic.”

Carrie Freeman added: “When it’s quiet it’s perfectly safe to cross.”

Marilyn Cattell argued that they ‘better not be’ closed otherwise she will have to drive an extra 10 miles to get home while Alicia Coulson added the closure would result in people travelling extra miles to get in and out of their villages.”

Katherine Rebecca Sterry said: “It’s down to each driver whether it’s safe to cross. Wait until there is a big enough gap or don't use it. I’ve always used them - never ever had an issue.”



