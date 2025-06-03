A cyclist is set to go outside of his comfort zone to help fund more school trips at a town primary.

Johnny Topaz has pledged to tackle a 100-mile ride to raise money for school trips and extra-curricular activities at St Gilbert’s Primary School, in Stamford, where his eight-year-old daughter, Bella, is a pupil.

He has set a £1,000 fundraising target which will go towards transport costs, entrance fees, educational materials and to ensure every child can take part regardless of financial circumstances.

Johnny Topaz hopes others will join him in the saddle on June 27

“My daughter goes to St Gilbert’s, so I obviously live and breathe what she does at school,” said Johnny.

“Anything I could do to help raise funds, put towards transport costs, educational materials, anything like that, I just thought it would be quite a nice challenge to have.”

Having never previously cycled beyond 50km in one go, Johnny was determined to make life difficult for himself in the one-day feat of endurance on Friday, June 27.

Johnny’s daughter Bella is the inspiration behind the St Gilbert’s fundraising challenge

He expects to be in the saddle for around eight hours and while he hasn’t worked out a final route, is planning a series of laps passing St Gilbert’s.

“I was talking to friends and asked whether I should do 100 kilometres or 100 miles,” Johnny said.

“Everybody said ‘100 kilometres is quite easy, go for miles’, so physically it's going to be a tough one I think.

“I'm expecting not to be able to walk the day after!”

New members are welcome to join social group, Stamford Cycling

Johnny, who works as a senior product manager for a bank, last year set up Stamford Cycling, a social group for riders who cycle for fun and fitness, and wants the 100-mile ride to have a similar feel.

Peter Allan, St Gilbert’s school business manager, hopes to ride part of the route with Johnny, while two parents from the school plan to join him for the full ride.

“I haven't mapped out the route yet, but I want to basically start or end at the school,” said Johnny who was also approached to host rides for this month’s Rutland Walking and Cycling Festival.

“I hope to do some mini loops past the school, maybe three or four times during the actual challenge, so people can drop in and out if the distance is too much.

“It's a community thing - that's what I want it to be really.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/johnny-topaz

And if you’d like to join Stamford Cycling for a ride, visit https://stamfordcycling.co.uk/join/