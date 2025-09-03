An increase in the number of people using bikes has prompted calls for more cycle racks and safer routes.

The development of ebikes has contributed to more people cycling into Stamford, according to Nessa Winters, who lives in Uffington and switched from driving to cycling during the covid pandemic.

“When I started coming into town by bike, mine was pretty much the only one in the rack in the High Street, but now we are fighting each other for space,” she said.

Nessa Winters from Uffington is a keen cyclist, who would like to see more and improved bike racks in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Our area isn’t flat but ebikes have helped people overcome this, and the pandemic gave people the opportunity to get back on their bikes and change their habits, like I did.”

Nessa believes there are two changes needed to enable more people to use bikes in this area.

She said: “One is more safe and secure places for people to leave their bikes.

Ian Edwards from Sandringham Close, Stamford drives a lorry for a living and uses a bike to get around when he's not working - although he is often forced to chain it to railings because of a lack of available racks. Photo: Iliffe Media

“We need another bike rack in High Street and more around town generally, and they need to be racks designed to take wider ebikes and bikes fitted with side panniers.

“The other change is to create safer routes for people to be able to get into and around town.

“The cycling infrastructure is patchy, with the routes into Stamford from Easton-on-the-Hill and Ryhall being ‘dual-use paths’, but they are not when you come into town from Uffington, Barnack or Casterton.”

Some businesses cater well for cyclists, with Nessa highlighting Sainsbury’s in Stamford as “the gold standard” of supermarkets thanks to its covered bike racks located near the shop entrance.

One supermarket in Stamford has lost all kudos with her, for allowing its trolleys to be left in the bike racks.

Nessa Winters from Uffington is a keen cyclist, who would like to see more and improved bike racks in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Another place Nessa would like to see bike racks added is Burghley Park, where cycling is allowed, and she wants racks outside all gyms, it being common sense for people not to drive to the gym.

Lincolnshire County Council is responsible for cyclepaths, roads and paths in Stamford, although Rutland County Council, Peterborough City Council and Northamptonshire Council are responsible for some of the areas that surround the town, which lies on the border of four counties.

Lincolnshire has a ‘Local Cycling and Walking Investment Plan’ for Stamford, which was published in 2021 and is being updated with the latest costs for new infrastructure and the latest census and population data.

The county council does not have bike racks in stock but could provide more for the area with the support of Active Travel England, which funds cycle infrastructure and has a three-year funding settlement due this autumn.

Aside from High Street, cycle racks are located by the slope up to the bus station in Stamford, and at the railway station. Lincolnshire county councillors Kelham Cooke (Con - Stamford East) and Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford West) have called for racks to be installed in Broad Street, at the top of Ironmonger Street.

Stamford Transport Strategy, published by Lincolnshire County Council just under two years ago, said it would help develop a ‘Green Wheel’ of cycle routes for Stamford using “a combination of existing public rights of way and new cycle routes to provide a new orbital leisure route around the town”.

It also pledged to “look at opportunities to develop a new cycle route from Stamford to Rutland Water along the A6121 Stamford Road, Empingham Road and Wytchley Road”, and to create “a cycle route along the B1081 Casterton Road linking to the existing cycle-friendly route along Empingham Lane towards Rutland Water”.

Connect Stamford, a community group established in 2020, was behind the idea of having a ‘Green Wheel’ for Stamford, although the group has gone quiet in recent months.