A cycling club has donated £1,000 to a charity that helps people with Down’s syndrome enjoy meaningful work in a friendly environment.

The Cyclists of Stamford, who meet for regular rides catering for different distances, speeds and abilities, have raised £3,000 to be shared between three chosen charities this year. One is T-21, the charity of Peterborough Area Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

T-21 established Birch Tree Café in New Road, Easton-on-the-Hill, which provides a safe working environment for its members with Down’s syndrome and a welcoming café for the community and visitors.

John Dawson from The Cyclists of Stamford, left, with staff at the Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill. Photo: Supplied

Birch Tree Café is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm and serves a range of hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and snacks.

Anyone wishing to try out a Sunday morning ride with The Cyclists of Stamford can email john.dawson@thecyclistsofstamford.com for details.

There is no need to join the club before giving it a go.