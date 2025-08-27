A team of 20 cyclists took part in the four-day Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride challenge over the weekend.

The annual ride follows the 12 Queen Eleanor crosses erected in her memory by Edward I when she died in 1290. Only three of the crosses are still there – Geddington, Delapre Abbey in Northampton, and Waltham Cross in North London with a replica at Charing Cross underground station.

The cyclists at Lincoln Cathedral. Photo: Supplied

There are plaques and other memorials along the way, including one in Sheep Market, Stamford and in Grantham at the Guildhall.

The ride started in Harby near Lincoln and concluded at Westminster Abbey - with all the money raised from sponsorship going to The Collection at St Martin’s in the Fields, Trafalgar Square, a charity for the homeless in London.

The group were generously provisioned by supporters – notably thanks to Brant Broughton Quaker Meeting house, South Witham Village Hall, Second Helpings in Stamford, and Stoney Stratford Methodist church.

The cyclists by the Queen Eleanor memorial in Sheep Market, Stamford. Photo: Supplied

The cyclists by the Isaac Newton statue in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

In Holywell by the bridge with Judith Hammond negotiating the downhill. Photo: Supplied

The team stayed overnight in Grantham Harrowby and Dunstable Methodist Churches. In Geddington near Kettering, the cyclists were welcomed into the village at the Eleanor Cross, supplied by an evening meal in The Star, then treated to a bed and breakfast by generous villagers.

Many of the cyclists were on the ride for the first time and enjoyed the quiet roads, lovely villages and churches along the way.

The cyclists at Second Helpings in Stamford. Photo: Supplied

The cyclists by Harby Church, near Lincoln. Photo: Supplied

The full journey was more than 200 miles but one rider - Judith Hammond, aged over 80, cycled from her home and added another 200 miles.