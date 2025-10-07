A damning survey has revealed that a huge proportion of patients find it difficult to access health services - and have called for a new A&E.

Hundreds of people living in the Stamford area say they are struggling to see GPs and dentists along with facing long waits for hospital and mental health treatment in a survey conducted by Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Up to 84% of the 695 people who took part in the engagement exercise, said they found it difficult to use NHS services.

Stamford Hospital main entrance

The exercise also found that 65% of respondents said they think that there are health and care services needed in their community now and some people told the survey that they hadn’t seen a ‘dentist in years’.

The ICB says it has recruited 13 whole time GP roles - with some in the south Lincolnshire - along with providing 5.6 million appointments over the last 12 months at Lincolnshire practices.

A report to the ICB stated: “Residents of Stamford have expressed significant concerns about the current state of health and care services. The main issues include difficulty accessing GP and NHS dental services and the need for better mental health support.

“There is a strong call for expanding healthcare infrastructure to meet the needs of the growing population, including more GP surgeries, a 24/7 A&E department, and better use of Stamford Hospital.

Stamford High Street

“Additionally, there is a need for improved support for the elderly and vulnerable, and better communication systems that do not rely solely on digital technology.”

The ICB undertook the survey earlier this year as part of its duty to involve the public in the planning of services in their communities.

Long waits and phone queues along with challenges in booking appointments for non-urgent issues were some of the issues faced by people in using GP services. They also reported problems with the online booking system and lack of available slots. ‘Unhelpful and sometimes rude interactions with reception staff’ was also listed in the report.

In terms of GP surgeries, Stamford is served solely by Stamford Surgery, which has sites at Sheep Market and St Mary’s. In response to the ICB report, Stamford Surgery's lead GP, Dr Gavin Cattigan said: 'It was interesting to read the ICB report and the issues that patients are facing around a number of health services. We use patient feedback to develop and improve our services and make changes where we can. We undertook a survey of our patients in April and May which had 1,500 responses and, as a result of that, we introduced 'Total Triage' to improve access to our services.

“This means that all requests are reviewed on the same day by our clinical team with appointments allocated according to clinical priority and to the most appropriate clinician. According to nationally collected data, in August we offered 12,837 same day appointments and 19,520 appointments overall, which means we offered 723 appointments per thousand patients, compared to a national average of 467 appointments.

“Early feedback on the new system, including many online reviews, has been positive. We are now conducting a mini-survey until October 19 to gauge our patients' experience as a result of Total Triage. All comments are welcome and they can either fill in a paper copy at reception or take part online at https://forms.office.com/e/u0587SqjvE.”

The lack of NHS dentists as well as the high cost for private services were also mentioned, along with long waits for mental health and hospital services.

The report also lists issues with overcrowded facilities at hospitals along with extended waiting periods for consultant appointments and specialist services. Patients also reported challenges in having to travel to access care.

People who took part in the survey praised the MIU, blood tests, X-rays, and outpatient clinics at Stamford Hospital, which is run by North West Anglia NHS Trust, along with the physiotherapy services.

The report also highlighted the services that people wanted to see in the community now. These include

- Additional dentists

- Increased GP appointments, face-to-face consultations, and additional GP surgeries to accommodate the growing population

- More mental health support, including face-to-face consultations and services for children and teenagers was a recurring theme

- Walk-in clinics

- Specialised services such as CBT therapy for children, gynaecologists, and pain management clinics

- Easier access to services like wheelchair support, blood tests, and minor injuries units.

The ICB board noted the responses from the feedback at its last meeting on Tuesday (Sept 30) and stated that these comments should be included within future neighbourhood health and clinical strategies.

A spokesman said: “The ICB continues to work with its local system partners including GP practices, Primary Care Networks (PCNs), dental, and community pharmacies, as well as our partners in our acute trust ULTH, to improve access to primary and acute services.

“Lincolnshire practices are providing more appointments than ever with 5.6 million appointments provided over the last 12 months. In addition, community pharmacies are providing a wider range of services.

“Our Primary Care Networks have been able to access £19 million of additional funding and have recruited over 450 additional roles, and 13 WTE GP ARRS (Additional Roles Reimbursement Scheme) roles were recruited between Oct 24 – March 25 that include newly qualified GPs and are intended to improve patient access and general practice capacity.

“Our GPs, community and hospital leaders are working together to improve how they can coordinate on providing care and we are working with our PCNs to look at opportunities to add to the number of additional roles through 2025/26.”