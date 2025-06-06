A town football club is launching inclusive sessions open to everyone who would like to get more involved in the beautiful game.

Stamford Unity gets under way in August, in association with Stamford AFC, and is open to anyone aged 16-plus.

It promises an inclusive atmosphere, open to players of all abilities and backgrounds, including those with physical and neurological disabilities, learning disabilities and difficulties, and mental health challenges.

The sessions will be held fortnightly from August

The programme offers a great opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and be part of a supportive community, together with the mental health-boosting benefits of staying active, confidence, and having fun in a safe environment.

The sessions will be held fortnightly from Sunday, August 31, between 6pm and 7pm on the astroturf at Borderville Sports Centre, on Ryhall Road.

They will be led by experienced coaches who can adapt activities to meet diverse needs. Sessions cost £4 each.

To book a place, visit https://book.englandfootball.com/Kickabout16/stamfordafcyoungdaniels0/Summary/e2e8b288-08ee-4da4-9856-a0a62c6f90c2

Or for more information, call Gavin Parker on 07990 592601 or email gavin.parker@stamfordafc.net