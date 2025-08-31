A bold bunch of fundraisers overcame any fear of heights by abseiling 418ft down a tower used to test lifts.

Aged from 13 up to 80, they took part in the daredevil drop down The Lift Tower in Northampton to raise money to support people in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia three-and-a-half years ago.

The group from the Rutland and Stamford area have so far collected more than £2,400 for The Warriors Retreat programme in Ukraine, which is establishing five communities to serve as safe havens for people injured or damaged by the war.

Fiona Parker allows herself a wave. Photo: Supplied

Fiona Parker, who is a member of the Helpston-based ‘Helping Our Ukrainian Friends’ group, was one of the 15 taking part.

She said: “It was a fantastic day and we all had so much fun, that is, after we got our legs over at the top!

“Everyone who signed up did manage to do the abseil on the day.”

Bruce Strickland from Rotary Club of Rutland. Photo: Supplied

Justin Tilley and Richard Astle. Photo: Supplied

Fiona’s personal target was to raise £750, but her fundraising page attracted £1,320.

Her son David also took part to raise more money, along with Nadia Tikhonova and her 13-year-old daughter Nika, and others from Oakham Ukrainian Rotary Impact Club. One of these was Bruce Strickland, 80, ex-president of the Rotary Club of Rutland.

Members of the group looking comfortable on the descent. Photo: Supplied

A brave effort. Photo: Supplied

Abseilers and their support crew. Photo: Supplied

The Rotary members and friends are raising money for their own project, Wheelchairs for Ukraine.