The Plantagenet family history will be brought to life in a stage production set in the Yuletide season.

The Lion in Winter by James Goldman, to be performed by Stamford Shoestring, transports the audience back to Christmas 1183 for the royal family gathering, amidst snow-capped turrets and the wafting smell of roast boar.

The ageing warrior king, Henry II, and his queen, Eleanor of Aquitaine, have three sons, Richard, Geoffrey and John, but only one can sit on the throne of England.

Alexander Woods (King Henry II) and Ava Walker-Duff (Alais of France). Photo: Larry Wilkes Photography

This sets the stage for a festive night of political intrigue, dark humour and the search for succession.

Stamford Shoestring Theatre Company is resident at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street, and its latest production will be on its stage from Tuesday, December 2 to Saturday, December 6.

Performances are 7.45pm weeknights and 6.30pm on Saturday.

The sons of King Henry II will be played by Thomas Dorman (Geoffrey), Han Walker (John) and Tom Heritage (Richard). Photo: Larry Wilkes Photography

Tickets priced £12 (£10) are available from Stamford Arts Centre online at tinyurl.com/LionWinter or by phoning the box office on 01780 763203.