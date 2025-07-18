A church that can trace its rectors back to 1225 has marked the past 800 years with a celebration.

St George’s Church in Stamford is now on its 53rd rector - Martyn Taylor - but the first was Robert Peck, ordained in 1225.

Guests at a civic celebration held in the church on Thursday evening included mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler, Miranda Rock of Burghley House, and Bishop of Lincoln the Rt Rev Stephen Conway

St George's Church in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Guest speaker was the Rt Rev Dr Christopher Cocksworth, Dean of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is the spiritual home of the Order of the Garter.

Following a welcome and introduction by Dr Taylor, Pat Dale spoke about how the chancel at Stamford’s St George’s was built in 1449 at the expense of Sir William de Bruges, the first Garter King of Arms from the very same order.

Mrs Rock gave a reading and Dr Cocksworth spoke to guests.

The Rev Canon Dr Martyn Taylor, rector of St George's Church in Stamford, left, with the Rt Rev Christopher Cocksworth, Dean of Windsor. Photo: Iliffe Media

A final blessing was given by the Rt Rev Stephen Conway, Bishop of Lincoln.

Sir William died, and was buried in the chancel in 1450. Other notable people laid to rest at the church are David Cecil, the grandfather of Sir William Cecil who built Burghley House, and Tobias ‘Tobie’ Norris who had his bell foundry in St Paul’s Street.

As part of the 800th anniversary celebrations, the coloured paintwork of de Bruges’ chancel ceiling will be restored.

The 800th anniversary flag flies over St George's Church in Stamford. Photo: Supplied

If you have a news story, email news@lincsonline.co.uk