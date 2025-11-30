Changing rooms are more fragrant at a council-run leisure centre thanks to a deep clean.

Complaints had been made about the cleanliness of the gym and pool changing rooms at Stamford Leisure Centre in Drift Road.

Users had also reported doors missing from cubicles and broken lockers.

Coun Rhea Rayside called for funding for Stamford Leisure Centre before a £500,000 fund was allocated to improve SKDC's facilities. Photo: Submitted

But a share of a £500,000 grant secured by South Kesteven District Council to refurbish its leisure facilities has resulted in work being done in Stamford - and more will follow.

Coun Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), who is on the leisure committee of South Kesteven District Council, and is a member of Stamford Town Council, gave an update about the work to a meeting at the town hall on Monday.

She told fellow town councillors: “We have had professional deep cleaning carried out in the ladies’ changing rooms at Stamford Leisure Centre, and the men’s is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2.

“Further deep cleaning will take place on February 4 for the ladies, and later that month for the men’s.

“It is moving towards being a more hygienic and pleasant facility for the users.”