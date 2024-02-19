Home   Stamford   News   Article

Burghley Park near Stamford closed due to deer cull

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 08:36, 19 February 2024

Burghley Park, near Stamford, and all the visitor facilities are closed today (Monday, February 19) due to “deer management”.

A post on social media said the closure would be in place for the full day and affects the entire parkland, as well as the the visitor car park, restaurant and shops.

At the moment, the house, gardens and adventure playarea are shut for the season.

David Dykes took this photo of a deer at Burghley Park, near Stamford
David Dykes took this photo of a deer at Burghley Park, near Stamford

“We are sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause,” the statement added.

