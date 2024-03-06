Drivers travelling on the A1 this morning are facing queues as overnight roadworks were delayed.

Work by National Highways has been taking place on the southbound stretch of the road between Stamford and Wansford since February 20, resulting in overnight closures between 8pm and 6am. It is scheduled to finish on March 30.

Issues with machinery throughout the night have resulted in a delay to the closure being removed this morning (Wednesday, March 6).

The A1 at Wansford

The lanes have now been reopened but there is still heavy traffic on approach.

The delayed reopening is also causing queues on the A47 at Wansford.