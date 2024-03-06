Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Delays on A47 and A1 between Stamford and Wansford as roadworks overrun

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:14, 06 March 2024
 | Updated: 09:18, 06 March 2024

Drivers travelling on the A1 this morning are facing queues as overnight roadworks were delayed.

Work by National Highways has been taking place on the southbound stretch of the road between Stamford and Wansford since February 20, resulting in overnight closures between 8pm and 6am. It is scheduled to finish on March 30.

Issues with machinery throughout the night have resulted in a delay to the closure being removed this morning (Wednesday, March 6).

The A1 at Wansford
The A1 at Wansford

The lanes have now been reopened but there is still heavy traffic on approach.

The delayed reopening is also causing queues on the A47 at Wansford.

Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE