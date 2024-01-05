Motorists faced Friday afternoon delays after a crash the A1 between Stamford and Grantham.

The crash involving a lorry and a car took place at around 3.20pm between the B6403 Woolsthorpe and Easton turn-off and the Colsterworth Services junction and closed the southbound carriageway.

According to National Highways at 4.45pm, the road was expected to stay closed until 6.30. They also reported delays of 40 minutes.

The crash was reported at around 3.30pm. Photo: RSM Photography

Queues build as the A1 southbound is closed on Friday afternoon. Photo: RSM Photography

Fire crews from Stamford, Oakham and Grantham were called to the scene and used cutting gear to rescue one casualty.

Lincolnshire Police asked drivers to avoid the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.